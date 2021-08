The Cincinnati Bengals will go against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Preseason action in Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). This will be both clubs’ first on-field involvement of the 2021 season. This year, Cincinnati is one squad that could be in jeopardy. The Bengals are returning from a 4-11-1 season in which they finished last in their division and missed the playoffs. The Bengals are reintroducing a wounded quarterback, but also one who will have to rush since the offensive line did not get much better in the summer, and the running attack has Mixon returning, but he is frequently injured.