The Picnic Grove at The Lexington is Back

Chef Will Gilson is launching the Picnic Grove at The Lexington, one of his three restaurants nestled in Cambridge Crossing, to help you make the most of the warm weather for as long as it lasts. The laid back tropical oasis, slightly spruced up since its debut last summer, is serving up frozen drinks and nosh-worthy nibbles from their colorful storage container-turned-bar. Stop in for braised pork nachos, fish tacos, and black pepper-glazed chicken wings and relax with some frozen piña coladas, daiquiris and wine. The Picnic Grove (100 N First Street Cambridge MA, 02141) is open Thursday through Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm. Take a peek at the menu below and follow The Lexington’s Instagram to keep an eye on the schedule and see what’s coming up next week.