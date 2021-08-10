Tjarks, Donald Louis Sept. 17, 1928-Aug. 7, 2021

Donald Louis Tjarks, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Donald Tjarks will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Rivers Edge Church, 204 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Linn’s Funeral Home with an 8 p.m. Elks Memorial Service. Memorials may be directed to the family: Donald Tjarks Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.