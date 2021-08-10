Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still in recovery mode

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coach Pete Carroll said, "we'll see," regarding Penny (thigh) rejoining his healthy teammates this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Penny initially was sidelined Sunday due to what was considered a "minor" thigh injury, which has sidelined him in the interim. Based off Carroll's own words, Penny likely doesn't have a great chance to play in Saturday's preseason opener at Las Vegas. Fortunately, if he's able to return to the field sooner than later, Penny will have two more exhibitions in which to be a part of the Seahawks backfield. On a sour note, though, his continued bouts with health concerns make him less than trustworthy as a fantasy asset. Chris Carson is the clear-cut top RB in Seattle, leaving Penny in competition with Travis Homer (PUP, calf), DeeJay Dallas and perhaps even Alex Collins for slotting on the depth chart.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Seattle Times#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Jamal Adams reporting to Seahawks training camp speaks volumes about Adams

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks started training camp on Tuesday and Jamal Adams reported. This says a lot about where...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Latest On Seahawks & Jamal Adams

Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times are reporting that the Seahawks and S Jamal Adams are locked in a “$70-million staring contest.”. According to the report, both parties are holding firm on their “final” offer put forth late last week. Sources have told the Seattle Times that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLseattle Seahawks

Seahawks Daily: Depth On Offense

Seattle Seahawks reporter Jackie Montgomery reviews the depth throughout the offensive side of the ball, with audio from DK Metcalf, Gerald Everett and Pete Carroll. Plus, a sneak peek at some of the big plays made in today's practice.
NFLNBC Sports

Pete Carroll praises Rashaad Penny’s preparation for 2021

When the Seahawks made running back Rashaad Penny a first-round pick in 2018, those who make their living in whole or in part by hyping each and every first-round pick praised the Seahawks for snagging one of the many annual can’t-miss prospects. So far, Penny has missed. Earlier this year,...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Rost’s Seahawks training camp takeaways: Penny entering make-or-break season

The Seahawks have officially kicked off their 2021 training camp and there’s plenty to discuss when it comes to this team. Here’s what stood out Stacy Rost, co-host f 710 ESPN Seattle’s Jake and Stacy. A leaner Rashaad Penny enters a make-or-break season. Running back Rashaad Penny is entering a...
NFLUSA Today

Tickets still available for select Seahawks training camp practices

The Seattle Seahawks have some great news for fans still interested in attending one of the remaining open training camp sessions this summer. The following four dates at still available:. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. PT at the VMAC. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. PT at the VMAC.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks LT Duane Brown Displeased, Still Seeking New Contract

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks’ T Duane Brown is seeking a contract extension and isn’t pleased about not receiving one yet this offseason. Schefter notes that Brown is a contract year and is set to make a base salary of $10 million in 2021. Brown will be 36 before the start of the season, which could make finding a value for a long-term deal tricky for the two sides.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny hitting all the storylines heading into contract year

RENTON, Wash. -- If you've followed the NFL long enough, you've read a story or 10 about a player who reported to training camp in the best shape of his career. You've also read about the former first-round pick who's trying to finally live up to expectations ... about the injury-prone player who will make a big impact as long as he can stay healthy ... the potential "one-two punch" at running back.
NFLchatsports.com

Injury Updates: Cedric Ogbuehi, Ethan Pocic out for Seahawks preseason opener

If Duane Brown’s preseason absence was essentially scheduled independent of his contract situation, injuries have really stretched the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line depth entering the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pete Carroll confirmed at Tuesday’s press conference that neither right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi nor starting center Ethan Pocic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy