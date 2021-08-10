Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still in recovery mode

Coach Pete Carroll said, "we'll see," regarding Penny (thigh) rejoining his healthy teammates this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Penny initially was sidelined Sunday due to what was considered a "minor" thigh injury, which has sidelined him in the interim. Based off Carroll's own words, Penny likely doesn't have a great chance to play in Saturday's preseason opener at Las Vegas. Fortunately, if he's able to return to the field sooner than later, Penny will have two more exhibitions in which to be a part of the Seahawks backfield. On a sour note, though, his continued bouts with health concerns make him less than trustworthy as a fantasy asset. Chris Carson is the clear-cut top RB in Seattle, leaving Penny in competition with Travis Homer (PUP, calf), DeeJay Dallas and perhaps even Alex Collins for slotting on the depth chart.