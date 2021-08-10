Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa Falls, IA

Bandow, Pamela Joy Oct. 8, 1957-Aug. 8, 2021

Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 5 days ago

Pamela Joy Bandow, 63, of Iowa City and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Bickford Senior Living Center in Iowa City. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Moose Lodge, 11350 Hwy 65, Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, sent to apraxia-kids.org (Apraxia Kids, 1501 Reedsdale St. Ste. 202, Pittsburg, PA 15233) or to MidwestBoxerRescue.com.

www.timescitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Falls, IA
Obituaries
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Iowa City, IA
Obituaries
City
Iowa Falls, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Moose#Memorials#Ste#Midwestboxerrescue Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy