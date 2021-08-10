Bandow, Pamela Joy Oct. 8, 1957-Aug. 8, 2021
Pamela Joy Bandow, 63, of Iowa City and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Bickford Senior Living Center in Iowa City. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Moose Lodge, 11350 Hwy 65, Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, sent to apraxia-kids.org (Apraxia Kids, 1501 Reedsdale St. Ste. 202, Pittsburg, PA 15233) or to MidwestBoxerRescue.com.www.timescitizen.com
