Three things: #MINvHOU

By E Pluribus Loonum
 9 days ago

Minnesota United FC has announced this evening that they have bought out the contract of defender Ike Opara. Effective immediately Opara will no longer occupy a spot on the club's roster, senior or otherwise. However his contract will remain active through it's December ending date. "Despite concerted and ongoing efforts...

Preview | #MINvHOU

HOU: 3-5-9 (0-5-5 on the road) MIN: 6-5-5 (5-2-1 at home) A week of rest should do Minnesota United a world of good after playing three games in eight days, a calendar week that featured a dramatic win over Portland at home and a pair of 2-2 draws on the road that couldn’t have felt more different. After snatching a point at the death against LAFC with a late Hassani Dotson goal, the Loons suffered karmic retribution in the form of what the kids call a “sus” penalty call in the game against Vancouver. But a point is a point, and now MNUFC have come back to the land of 10,000 to face the Houston Dynamo. The series between the two has been a tale of homefield advantage, with the Dynamo never failing to take a point at home and the Loons unbeaten in Minnesota. A result would push Minnesota’s unbeaten streak to five, with only one loss in their last 12, and a win could push them as high as fifth in the Western Conference.
First Touches | #MINvHOU

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 2-2 draw on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. · The draw stretched Minnesota’s unbeaten streak to four games, with one loss in their last 12. · Ethan Finlay’s goal in the 45th minute was his...
REY, NOW YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR: When MLS dropped the full 28-man roster for the All-Star Game presented by Target, it should have come as no surprise to find Minnesota United’s Emanuel Reynoso included. The Argentine has been the Loons’ midfield maestro this season, leading the team in key passes (49) despite increased attention from opposing defenses, which have fouled him 46 times — fifth in the league. But what about past MLS All-Stars? The club’s first were Francisco Calvo and Darwin Quintero in 2018. Quintero deserved the nod simply based on the immediate impact he made on the team in a sterling July that included Minnesota’s first-ever hat trick in MLS. Calvo was the team’s captain and leader of a defense that ended up allowing a record 71 goals a year after giving up a then-record 70 the year before. But he was nice with the Maradonas, so let’s call it a wash. In 2019, first-year right back Romain Metanire went to the All-Star Game. Another deserving candidate, he was instrumental in Minnesota’s defensive turnaround that year and contributed heavily to the offense, especially in the early going. But it’s no knock against Metanire to say there’s something a little more exciting about getting an attacking player into the game, especially this year when the MLS All-Stars will face off against the Liga MX All-Stars. Sure, it’s still an exhibition, but there’s reason to hope that the added weight of a little nationalistic pride could provide just the bite a friendly needs to make it fun and enticing. It remains to be seen exactly how Reynoso will be used by Head Coach Bob Bradley, but given that he’s a progressive player who makes everyone else’s job easier, don’t be surprised if he finds himself dealing to the likes of Gustavo Bou and Raul Ruidiaz in critical moments.
Recap | #MINvHOU

Following a torrid stretch of three games in eight days, Minnesota United took a full week to recover and prepare to welcome the Houston Dynamo to Allianz Field. A rested and ready Loons squad gave the Dynamo precious few chances to find a way into the game, scoring in the 14th minute and then sealing the deal in the 71st with a header from defender Brent Kallman for a 2-0 clean sheet win.
Postgame Quotes | #MINvHOU

On whether the ‘workman’-like performance being a sign of progress …. “Well, no, it should have been enough. Incredible effort. Desire to win. Sometimes you grind it out more than you play it out, and I thought we ground it out really well today. I thought the first 25 minutes, we were excellent, and then we dropped it a little notch and started to play to the pace of the game, rather than at our pace. And that allowed them back in the game a little bit. Then it became end to end, and they’ve got really quick guys going forward, and, you know, the game became a little bit too end to end for my liking. I thought the first 25 minutes were excellent. We moved the ball really, really well. Played what was on. Didn’t try to manufacture stuff. Ran forward. With the ball and without the ball. We were very good.”
