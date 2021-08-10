Reimagining Public Safety deadline extended as work begins

ITHACA, NY -- The Reimagining Public Safety working group won’t have recommendations ready by the proposed September deadline. The deadline, which was mostly chosen arbitrarily as a means to have an idea of needed funding heading into budget season, doesn’t provide enough time for the group to complete its work. Alderperson Ducson Nguyen, who is one of the Common Council members on the working group, told Council at its Aug. 4 meeting that the size of the project means they’ll need more time.