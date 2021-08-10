Canton gives update on historic downtown Jones Building
Canton is one step closer to selling the historic Jones Building. The Canton City Council plans to enter an intergovernmental agreement with the city’s Downtown Development Authority that will allow the DDA to search for a potential buyer of the Jones Building, 130 E. Main St., in downtown Canton. The DDA is scheduled to vote to approve the agreement with the city council Wednesday, after the city council approved it last week.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
