Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces Recipients of 2021 Postdoctoral Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowships and Awards

SFGate
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Forward Fund is pleased to announce the recipients of five fellowships and two technology awards, which support the next generation of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology experts through dedicated funding of novel research. These awards are financially supported through the Forward Fund, which was established by SITC in 2012 to stimulate the future of science, development and application of cancer immunology and immunotherapy through financially supporting its education and research.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#The Forward Fund#Prweb#Nci#Nih#Emd Serono#Akoya#Nanostring Technologies#Digital Spatial Profiler#Dsp#Koch Institute#Mit Project Title#Nsclc#Md Institution#Chapel Hill Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Immunotherapy May Be Effective In Certain Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer, which represents 95% of all metastatic colorectal cancer cases, are more responsive to checkpoint blockade immunotherapy if the patient’s tumors have not spread to the liver, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Checkpoint blockade immunotherapy is an innovative treatment that helps the immune system recognize and attack cancerous cells.
CancerPhys.org

Nanoparticles could boost cancer immunotherapy

Boosting function of natural killer cells with magnetic nanoparticles could make cancer immunotherapy more efficient, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in ACS Nano. This method could unlock the potential to use natural killer (NK) cells on a variety of solid tumors, according to Dong-Hyun Kim, Ph.D., associate professor...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Patel on the Potential With PARP/Immunotherapy Combos in NSCLC

Sandip P. Patel, MD, discusses the potential of combining PARP inhibitors with immunotherapy for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Sandip P. Patel, MD, a medical oncologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego Health, discusses the potential of combining PARP inhibitors with immunotherapy for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Cancerksal.com

KSU Researching Cancer Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy can leverage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. While excellent responses have been observed for some patients, a considerably larger number have received little benefit. A team at Kansas State University, led by Punit Prakash, associate professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has...
CancerSFGate

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Publishes Clinical Practice Guideline on Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Urothelial Cancer

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), the world’s leading member-driven organization dedicated to cancer immunotherapy, has published a clinical practice guideline (CPG) to help clinicians use immunotherapy to improve their care of patients with urothelial cancer (a term that encompasses cancers of the bladder, urethra, and upper urinary tract).
Pittsburgh, PAupmc.com

UPMC & Pitt Develop New Cancer Immunotherapy

PITTSBURGH – A new collaboration among UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and New Jersey-based biotechnology company Avalon GloboCare Corp. aims to develop new cancer immunotherapy approaches and streamline manufacturing processes to bring these powerful treatments to cancer patients within days instead of weeks. Cancer...
CancerMedicalXpress

Lung cancer: Hope for increasing immunotherapy efficacy

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death. Current treatments employ immunotherapy, often in combination with chemotherapy, but benefits to patients remain slight. In a pre-clinical study, EPFL researchers investigated a method shown to enhance immunotherapy for other cancers. The study is published in Science Translational Medicine. "The type...
CancerEurekAlert

The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. announces the 2021 CCF Research Awards

The Children's Cancer Foundation, Inc. The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF), a 501(c)3 non-profit, committed to funding locally-based researchers, programs and facilities until every child is assured a healthy future, will present grants to thirteen local pediatric oncology researchers at the 37th Annual Gala, to be held November 6, 2021 at Martin’s Crosswinds, in Greenbelt, MD. The CCF Gala will honor Giant Food and President Ira Kress with the Gift of Life Award.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Board Recommends Continued Dosing of Patients in Phase 2 Study of Immunotherapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

The OVATION 2 study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with stage 3 and 4 ovarian cancer. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has universally recommended the continuation of the phase 1 and 2 OVATION 2 study following a pre-planned interim safety review of 55 patients with advanced (stage 3 or 4) ovarian cancer treated with a dose of 100 mg/m2 of GEN-1, an IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy. Further, they determined that safety is satisfactory with an acceptable risk and benefit, with patients tolerating up to 17 doses of GEN-1 during a course of treatment that lasts up to 6 months, according to a press release.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Low-Dose Chemotherapy With Immunotherapy Shows Efficacy in UC

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Rhonda L. Bitting, MD, discussed the efficacy results and key takeaways of a study investigating low-dose paclitaxel plus pembrolizumab in patients with platinum-refractory UC. While single-agent checkpoint inhibitors can be an effective treatment option for some platinum-refractory urothelial carcinoma (UC) patients, additional therapies are...
Cancertargetedonc.com

The Impact of Immunotherapy Use in Small Cell Lung Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jarushka Naidoo, MB, BCh, MHS. discussed the case of a 73-year-old patient with small cell lung cancer who first presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, and fatigue. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jarushka Naidoo, MB, BCh, MHS, an...
Cancercancerhealth.com

Do Smokers Respond Better to Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer?

Smoking appears to improve clinical outcomes in people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, according to findings published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. PD-1, a receptor on T cells that regulates immunity, can sometimes be commandeered by a tumor to...
CancerNewswise

Yale Cancer Center Perspective Highlights New Advances for NSCLC

Newswise — A new publication by Yale Cancer Center highlights recent breakthrough therapies developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The goal of the study is to provide views on how basic science advances will impact clinical research areas to help influence how NSCLC will be managed over the coming decade. The perspective is published online today in the journal Nature Medicine.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Harris on the Adoption of Immunotherapy in Advanced HCC

William P. Harris, MD, discusses the adoption of immunotherapy in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. William P. Harris, MD, physician, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, associate professor, Division of Oncology, University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, physician, UW Medicine, associate professor, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discusses the adoption of immunotherapy in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Nouscom Highlights Innovative Science Behind VENUS, Its Novel Algorithm For Identifying And Prioritizing Patient-specific Tumor Neoantigens For Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug, 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized cancer neoantigen vaccines, today announces the online publication of new research describing its novel and proprietary algorithm for the identification and prioritization of patient-specific tumor neoantigens, VENUS. The VENUS algorithm predicts tumor specific...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Postdoctoral researchers receive Keck fellowships

This year’s W.M. Keck Fellowships in Molecular Medicine have been awarded to three postdoctoral researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. The fellowships are funded with a gift from the W.M. Keck Foundation. The three awardees will receive stipends of $55,000 and up to $5,000 for research supplies for the year that began Aug. 1.
CancerEurekAlert

Novel nanotechnology found to enhance fight against colorectal cancer and melanoma

University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers recently completed a study that has the potential to improve cancer treatment for colorectal cancer and melanoma by using nanotechnology to deliver chemotherapy in a way that makes it more effective against aggressive tumors. The findings were published today in Nature Nanotechnology. “I’ve always...

Comments / 0

Community Policy