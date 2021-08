Both 1Password (which ties for fifth place in our Best Password Managers of 2021 rating) and LastPass (which ties for third) bring extensive experience to the password-manager market – the former shipped its first app in 2006, the latter in 2008. But where 1Password, founded as AgileBits, remains a privately-owned firm focused on password management, LastPass was bought in 2015 by a larger security firm, LogMeIn, which itself was purchased by two private-equity firms in 2020. These ownership changes have been followed by a series of rate hikes, plus a drastic reduction in the utility of LastPass’s free option in early 2021. At 1Password, pricing has remained constant for the last four years. But LastPass is still cheaper for family use, while its free version can still meet the needs of mobile-only or desktop-only users.