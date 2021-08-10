Cancel
Limestone County, AL

Where The Wild Things Roam: New Zoo Being Built in Limestone County

By Tommy Paradise
 3 days ago
One of things I've certainly noticed that Tuscaloosa lacks is a zoo of sorts. Luckily for us, Limestone County will soon have a zoo perfect for a weekend or day trip. Thanks to the North Alabama Zoological Society, parents and children alike will soon have a new place to visit.

Tuscaloosa, AL
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Nick 97.5

Dr. Peramsetty: 30 In ICU, 12 On Ventilators In Tuscaloosa, AL

Dr Ramesh Peramsetty reports 26 of the 11,600 people who died from COVID in Alabama were vaccinated. An average of 92 cases per day was reported in Tuscaloosa County. There was a 96% increase from the average two weeks ago. There are 115 patients in DCH being treated for COVID, which is over double what it was two weeks ago.
Alabama StatePosted by
Nick 97.5

Do You Remember The Cotton Patch in Eutaw, Alabama?

Ask someone who grew up in West Alabama what their favorite Greene County restaurant was and you're bound to get the same answer: The Cotton Patch. So what's the deal with this restaurant--and what's its story?. Do you remember The Cotton Patch? Hit me up with our station app chat...
Alabama StatePosted by
Nick 97.5

National Weather Service Extends Heat Advisory Through Saturday For Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a continuation of the heat advisory throughout Central and West Alabama until 7 PM Saturday. ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon heat index values 104 to 109. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
PetsPosted by
Nick 97.5

Five of the Top Pet Carriers on Amazon

Traveling with pets is so much easier now and the options are endless! I've picked out a few options for both car and plane rides, all of which have tons and tons of excellent reviews on Amazon! So buckle up and get ready for some carrier recs!
Alabama StatePosted by
Nick 97.5

National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of West Alabama. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, northeast Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Bibb, Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker. In east central Alabama, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Randolph. In northeast Alabama, Cherokee and Etowah. In west central Alabama, Tuscaloosa. * Through this evening. * Expected heavy rainfall across the watch area may result in localized flash flooding, especially in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

