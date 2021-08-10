Cancel
ShoreUp Pivots to Program Focused on Younger Children

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, MD- Shore Up is making changes to its Head Start and early head start programs after receiving a new grant from the state. The Head Start program will go from 761 children to 170 and Early Head Start will increase from 172 children to 402. They say some in...

