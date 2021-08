Dave Matthews Band shared pro-shot video of “Everyday.” The clip is taken from DMB’s July 9, 2019 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. “Everyday” appears on Dave Matthews Band’s 2001 album of the same name. Dave debuted the song solo on February 26 at a Tibet House Benefit in New York City, as per DMB Almanac, a day before the album came out. On February 28, Matthews and guitarist Trey Anastasio performed the song as a duo during a Trey Anastasio Band concert in Richmond, Virginia.