Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

COVID-19 Hospitalizations At UPMC Children’s Almost Doubles In Days

By Amy Wadas
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MoXB_0bNqE1Hv00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a matter of days, the number of kids hospitalized with COVID at UPMC Children’s has nearly doubled. That’s why doctors are urging everyone to wear a mask and get the vaccine if they’re eligible, to keep those numbers down as kids head back to school in the next few weeks.

“We’ve had 50 hospitalizations in the last month, including 20 in the last week,” said Dr. John Williams, the Division Chief of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Just a few days ago, Dr. Williams said that number was at 30 COVID hospitalizations in the last month and 11 in the last week.

Health experts say kids of all ages are being affected, and he’s concerned the numbers will keep going up if action isn’t taken.

“The only way to protect these younger children under 12 is for those of us over 12 to get vaccinated and wear masks,” said Dr. Williams, especially with the school year just around the corner.

“The decisions that those who are leading our schools’ policies, I want them to think about masking and distancing together as possibilities for keeping people safe,” said Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology at UPMC, Dr. Graham Snyder.

UPMC doctors shared that message during a news conference Tuesday morning. While COVID cases in kids are even worse in other parts of the country, local doctors say that doesn’t mean we’re off the hook.

“Our goal should not be that we aren’t as bad off as Louisiana,” said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams said most of the kids he’s seeing hospitalized at Children’s Hospital are getting the virus from unvaccinated people in the community. He stresses they are not getting it once they’re in the hospital.

“We have learned not just at UPMC Children’s, but every hospital in America over the last year with masks and PPE there is essentially no spread of COVID within a hospital,” said Dr. Williams.

Just another example of why doctors feel students, teachers and staff at schools throughout the area should wear masks once they head back to school this fall, so kids can remain safe and get the education and socialization they need at the same time.

Dr. Williams said for every child who is hospitalized with COVID at Children’s, there are at least three or four others — if not more — testing positive for COVID and sent home with milder symptoms.

UPMC has issued this statement on COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

“There has been a slight increase in the number of patients that UPMC has in our children’s hospital due to COVID-19. All UPMC facilities are safe, operating normally, and ready to provide care for patients and their families. As COVID-19 continues to evolve, UPMC encourages families and the public to vaccinate themselves and their children who are eligible as soon as possible. The best ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19 are by taking the vaccine, masking and social distancing.”

Comments / 14

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Covid 19#Upmc Children#Kdka#Covid#Upmc Children S Hospital#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
CNN

A 14-year-old girl spent 5 days on oxygen at a Missouri hospital, illustrating the growing problem of children not being vaccinated for Covid-19

(CNN) — Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19. Baker told CNN Marionna's symptoms began July 26 with complaints of headaches and feeling tired. Things kicked into high gear on August 2 when she said she couldn't breathe. But after a trip to urgent care and being prescribed medication, Baker said her daughter could not breathe at all the next day.
Public Healthbeauregarddailynews.net

'He’s regretful': Radio host who doubted vaccines hospitalized with COVID, family says

A conservative Tennessee-based talk radio host has changed his previously skeptical messaging on vaccines after being hospitalized with COVID-19, his family said. Phil Valentine, who has posted on social media dissuading his audience from getting vaccinated if they aren't "in danger of dying" from COVID, has been hospitalized in the critical care unit and is receiving supplemental oxygen, but is not on a ventilator, according to his brother.
Health Servicesqcitymetro.com

Novant doctor says younger people are being admitted to hospitals with Covid

As Covid-19 infections resurge, Novant Health reports that the average age of its Covid patients who require a hospital stay has dropped to 47 years old. That’s a significant decline from earlier this year, when the average age of Covid patients admitted to a Novant hospital was 61, Dr. David Priest, Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer, said Monday.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘We Wish We Had Better News’: Allegheny County Leaders Warn Of Rising COVID-19 Cases And Hospitalizations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen opened her weekly COVID-19 briefing by saying, “I wish I had good news to report today. Sadly I don’t.” Bogen says the number of average daily cases has nearly doubled in the past week. While the percent positivity hovered around 1% through much of June and into early July, it’s now up to 5%. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, but she says they’re not as high as other parts of the country with lower vaccination rates. Health experts say the more contagious delta variant and unvaccinated...
Family RelationshipsABC News

Family speaks out after boy, 12, hospitalized with COVID-19

An Alabama family's life was turned upside down when their 12-year-old son, a healthy, strong athlete, caught COVID-19 and landed in the hospital struggling to breathe. Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Northern Illinois children's hospital mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines

CHICAGO (AP) — Lurie Children’s Hospital will require its 7,500 workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, making it the latest Chicago-area hospital to mandate the shots as the highly contagious delta variant spreads nationwide. The hospital’s requirement will apply to employees, students, contractors, many vendors and volunteers, who will be expected...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma Children's Hospital doctors want parents to know they are seeing more COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health leaders are expressing concerns about keeping children safe as they head back to the classroom. "Let me just start with saying I really, really, really, really, really hope I'm wrong, but if you're going back to school without requiring masks, it's absolutely going to increase the level of cases that we have – and not only cases in school, but also cases in the community that we have to deal with," said Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease expert with OU Health. "It's like we already have a fire raging, and we're just adding. It's not good. It's not good to go back into school without mitigation that we know works."
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

UPMC discusses delta variant and COVID-19 prevention

PITTSBURGH — UPMC leaders discussed the delta variant and COVID-19 prevention at a news conference Tuesday morning. Health officials said the delta variant is now in every region UPMC serves and is more contagious. UPMC said it is expanding access to a COVID-19 outpatient treatment that can be used to...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Announces Post-Exposure COVID-19 Treatment

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC announced a post-exposure treatment for COVID-19. It’s for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are at a high risk for complications. The antibody treatment would help those people from developing the virus. The doctors added vaccines are still the best option for protecting yourself and your loved ones from serious complications. They also recommend continuing social distancing measures and mask-wearing to help prevent the spread as the virus continues to mutate and variants are born.
KidsUnion Democrat

As delta variant spreads, more kids need hospital care

PHILADELPHIA — The current delta-fueled COVID-19 surge is sending more children to hospitals locally and across the nation, a sign, doctors said, that adults need to do a better job of protecting kids, especially those under 12 who cannot get vaccinated. Nationally, child hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased 84% between July...

Comments / 14

Community Policy