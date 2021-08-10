Bring Your Binoculars And Hiking Shoes To The Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge In Southern California

Outdoor adventures can restore the soul, inspire beautiful art, poetry and music, and change lives for the good. They can also end in tragedy. I read several recent reports of people coming face to face with nature with dramatic results. One was a Michigan woman who died while on a guided rafting trip in the Grand Canyon, swept away from an established campsite by a flash flood. Another was a man in southwestern Oregon who wandered lost for 17 days before being rescued; he thought he was taking a simple 1¼-mile hike from his car to a lake for fishing. One tragic loss of life, one incredibly fortunate rescue, both the result of a natural quest for adventure in the backcountry.