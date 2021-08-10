Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bring Your Binoculars And Hiking Shoes To The Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge In Southern California

By Jennifer Anum
Posted by 
Only In Southern California
Only In Southern California
 4 days ago

Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge is a sanctuary and breeding ground for birds and other wildlife. It was established in 1930 when officials set aside 32,766 acres within the Pacific Flyway. The refuge sees thousands of visitors coming around each year to enjoy the unique geology and habitats. Here is what you can expect during your day trip.

The refuge is located in the Imperial Valley, at the southern end of the Salton Sea. It's comprised of two areas, 18 miles apart. Each area consists of wetland habitats, farm fields, and tree rows that you are sure to enjoy whether hiking or driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YBks_0bNqDfHP00
Management/Tripadvisor

Start your tour at the visitor center. It is where you can pick up brochures and information packets and explore a bird diorama and bookstore. From here, you can roam the massive grounds. The refuge has two main trails with observation towers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pjMA_0bNqDfHP00
JimmyJackk/Tripadvisor

The first is the Rock Hill Trail, a two-mile round trip that passes through different habitats. It is a self-guided trail, beginning near the visitor center and ending at the edge of the Salton Sea. You should prepare your spotting scopes, cameras, or binoculars for up-close shots of wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lcjg_0bNqDfHP00
Diana D/Tripadvisor

The Michael Hardenberger Trail is a 0.7-mile loop that encircles a freshwater duck pond. It lies at Unit 1 off Vendel Road, at the south end of the Salton Sea. It is best used in the winter when migrating and overwintering birds inhabit the pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfiTc_0bNqDfHP00
0garibaldi0/Tripadvisor

Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge permits waterfowl hunting from October through February at select sites. Only coots, white geese, ducks, and moorhens may be hunted. While there are strict regulations and daily quotas, hunting is a great way to understand the wildlife, their habitats, and their behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpboY_0bNqDfHP00
Tiare A/Tripadvisor

As a haven for diverse wildlife, the refuge has documented 519 different species of wildlife. They include 15 fish species, 22 amphibians and reptiles, 41 mammals, and 433 birds. Though a significant number of the birds are migratory, an estimated 109 are year-round residents of the refuge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2us2bp_0bNqDfHP00
0garibaldi0/Tripadvisor

Due to its unique location, Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge sees some of the hottest temperatures in the country. So, make sure to wear appropriate clothing and bring water, sunscreen, and hats. Head to the website to plan your visit!

The post Bring Your Binoculars And Hiking Shoes To The Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 2

Only In Southern California

Only In Southern California

2K+
Followers
382
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Southern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Bono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Migratory Birds#Jimmyjackk#Moorhens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
Duncans Mills, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Northern California’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Plenty Of Glorious Campsites

The peaceful banks of the Russian River are calling – will you answer? This glorious campground located right along the river will make you feel right at home in this beautiful part of Northern California. Located on a large ranch, the campground boasts tent sites, cabins, and all types of amenities so all you have to worry about is having as much fun as possible. Plan a camping trip to Casini Ranch and prepare for the ultimate riverfront getaway!
Iowa Statesuperhits1027.com

Rare, ghost-like bird spotted at Iowa wildlife refuge

TITONKA — A rare bird has been spotted in northern Iowa. Erich Gilbert, assistant manager at the Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge near Titonka, says there’s a partial albino among the Canada geese that have settled in for the past few weeks. “It looks almost like a ghost or a...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Indoor Gardening in Southern California

Tending to houseplants can be a rewarding experience for any plant enthusiast. I discovered a love of houseplants while far along in my pregnancy here in Southern California. It was hot, I was huge, and I had little will to wobble outside and tend to my outdoor plants. The hot summer months can be the perfect time to engage with your indoor plants instead.
Carlsbad, CAthelosangelesbeat.com

12 Places to Celebrate National Oyster Day in Southern California

National Oyster Day is August 5, and some of Southern California’s favorite restaurants are offering oyster specials in honor of the day. Specials or not, see the list below for some worthwhile places to slurp down the deliciously briny bivalves. Though Carlsbad is a bit of a drive, Southern California’s...
Lake Havasu City, AZPosted by
Only In Arizona

This Secret Lakefront Summer Destination Is An Oasis Within An Arizona City Park

If you’re running out of places to explore this summer, we know of an incredible spot for you to visit before the season comes to an end. SARA Park in Lake Havasu City is a nature lover’s dream, with hike and bike trails, direct lake access, and plenty of wide-open space to relax and enjoy […] The post This Secret Lakefront Summer Destination Is An Oasis Within An Arizona City Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalsarcamax.com

Instead of braving the river, these endangered salmon take the highway

EAGLE, Idaho – The fish shimmied past her underwater office window inside the Lower Granite Dam, solo and in small groups, an endless parade of Chinook salmon, steelhead and shad. Debby Stallcop observed and counted, dutifully logging each traveler by species with a tap on a specialized keyboard. Finally, an...
LifestylePosted by
Only In Southern California

The Seaside Carnival Scene From ‘Despicable Me’ Is An Elaborate Play Zone That Your Entire Family Can Enjoy In Southern California

Located at the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Silly Fun Land is a dream come true for the young and the young at heart. It brings to life the beloved seaside scene in “Despicable Me” and creates an elaborate playground that the whole family can enjoy. The park is accessible to wheelchair users and welcomes service animals.
Hobbiesthecoastlandtimes.com

Fishing on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge

Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge offers a wide variety of fishing experiences. What you catch depends on where you fish. Inside the refuge there are canals, creeks and lakes where the water might be acidic. In those waters, there are catfish, sunfish and chain pickerel, while fishing from the refuge shorelines into the sound might find you catching flounder, rockfish and speckled trout.
Devens, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Explore the Oxbow National Wildlife Refuge

DEVENS — Nashua River Watershed Association naturalists Stacey Chilcoat and Gaynor Bigelbach will lead a series of three free family programs, with the first scheduled for this Saturday, according to the NRWA. Each of the programs will focus on a different habitat in the 1,697-acre refuge that runs along almost...
Sacramento, CALake County News

Tuleyome Tales: The Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Located in California’s Central Valley, the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex is made up of six individual National Wildlife Refuges including Sacramento, Colusa, Delevan, Butte Sink, Sutter and a long stretch of the Sacramento River from Red Bluff south to Princeton. The complex adds up to 10,819...
LifestyleEast Oregonian

This land is our land: Risk and reward in the backcountry

Outdoor adventures can restore the soul, inspire beautiful art, poetry and music, and change lives for the good. They can also end in tragedy. I read several recent reports of people coming face to face with nature with dramatic results. One was a Michigan woman who died while on a guided rafting trip in the Grand Canyon, swept away from an established campsite by a flash flood. Another was a man in southwestern Oregon who wandered lost for 17 days before being rescued; he thought he was taking a simple 1¼-mile hike from his car to a lake for fishing. One tragic loss of life, one incredibly fortunate rescue, both the result of a natural quest for adventure in the backcountry.
Titonka, IAkiow.com

Rare Bird Spotted Near Titonka at the National Refuge

A rare bird has been spotted in northern Iowa. Erich Gilbert, assistant manager at the Union Slough (SLOO) National Wildlife Refuge near Titonka, says there’s a partial albino among the Canada geese that have settled in for the past few weeks. It’s the time of year for Canadian geese to...
Politicsgoldrushcam.com

August 2021 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar

August 1, 2021 - All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov(opens in new tab).
Travelbackpacker.com

14 National Park Fun Facts to Impress Your Hiking Partners

Heading on a national parks road trip this summer? There’s nothing better to enhance your experience than a little bit of background knowledge. The parks are full of rich history, geologic and ecologic wonders, and some wacky lore. Break out these fun facts about America’s best idea on the trail or around the campfire, and delight, surprise, and impress your family and adventure buddies.
Traveltravelawaits.com

10 Important Ranger Tips For Visiting Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains is well known for its waterfalls, ancient sequoia trees, and, of course, the granite cliffs El Capitan and Half Dome. Then again, since there are nearly 1,200 square miles within its boundaries, the park is also home to deep valleys, giant meadows, vast sections of wilderness, and an abundance of wildlife.
Travelpanolian.com

Pack binoculars for Plan B

A sanctuary is a place of safety, refuge and protection according to Webster, which is my place for words. And more specifically in a “wildlife sanctuary” predators are controlled and hunting is illegal, as in a zoo, a reserve, a wildlife park or a bird sanctuary. Today’s Special is back, one last time, on Dauphin Island.

Comments / 2

Community Policy