Testimony begins in Wallingford man's sleep sex assault trial

MEDIA COURTHOUSE — A Wallingford man is on trial this week for an alleged 2018 rape of a drunk woman who was “in and out” of consciousness while sleeping in his bed. Haralambos “Harry” Giannopoulos, 37, of the 600 block of East Wiltshire Drive, is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault without consent of other, indecent assault of an unconscious person, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, rape of an unconscious victim, indecent deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and attempted IDSI.