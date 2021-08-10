Cancel
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville Library is the place to cool off during heat wave

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
The library will be open for those looking to escape temperatures that could rise well above 100 degrees

Here we go again.

Like in June, temperatures in Wilsonville are projected to hover around 100 degrees Wednesday, Aug. 11, before rising well above 100 Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.

For those without air conditioning and in need of a place to cool off, the Wilsonville Public Library is extending hours all three days. The library will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Other cities in Clackamas County such as West Linn and Lake Oswego also have cooling centers available. For more information, visit clackamas.us/relief.

As another source of relief, the water fountains at Murase Plaza and Town Center Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
