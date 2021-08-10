Cancel
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville Community Sharing is seeking directors to join its mission

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

The organization, which provides food and utility assistance, has two board seats available.

The Wilsonville Community Sharing Board of Directors is undergoing a bit of a renewal. Since the entire board left simultaneously after their terms expired, a new board has taken the mantle and is looking for a couple more community members who are enthusiastic about helping those in need to round out the body.Â

WCS is a nonprofit organization that provides food, rental and utility assistance, prescription help, housing support and more to local residents. The seven-member board has two positions available and the deadline for applying is Aug. 29.Â

"There's a lot of people in the community who have really big hearts and incredible skill sets that would benefit the board of directors and help expand our reach to the amount of people we can help," Board President Carlos Salazar said. "I think specifically one of our big goals as a board is, 'How do we educate the community on what the services of WCS are?' We've really looked for someone who has a skill set that can help get that word out."

The board provides guidance to WCS staff on services and functionality. Terms are three years and the workload consists of attending monthly meetings and occasional volunteer work. The board is adjusting terms so that not all positions expire simultaneously.Â

Along with people who have marketing skills, the board is hoping to recruit new members who might be able to fill gaps that currently exist, whatever they may be.Â

"We all know Wilsonville has been growing. (We want) someone who understands the needs in Wilsonville that we aren't tapping into … and see if there's a gap we could be filling," Vice President Jerri Bohard said.Â

Salazar said the board is still determining its plan of action and that the new board members will be a part of that process. However, directors are monitoring the eviction situation locally to determine if the board can do more to help people stave off houselessness or find housing if that takes place. They added that the food bank has become less of a need during the pandemic, possibly due to the expansion of other benefits like food stamps, but that they are monitoring to see if that changes.Â

"I really feel strongly that everyone should have an opportunity to get a hand up when they are going through hard times. Nothing bothers me more than anyone struggling with such a basic need as food," Salazar said.Â

For more information on the organization, visit wilsonvillecommunitysharing.org.

