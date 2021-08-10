Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In Baltimore County Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of children with COVID-19 is rising nationwide with almost 93,824 new pediatric cases reported last week. That is up 143 percent compared to two weeks ago and at the highest level since February.

“We’re really concerned with the Delta variant taking control that we’re going to see a substantial increase over the next few weeks with school reopenings being the major catalyst,” said pediatrician Dr. Heather Haq.

There were 151 new covid cases reported Tuesday among children up to age 19 in Maryland. That compares to 62 two weeks ago accounting to data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Howard County’s superintendent wants students back in class when schools open in three weeks but with a note of caution.

“We need to stay very aware of the risk that the virus could spread in a school requiring students and staff to be out of the building for an extended period of time,” said Howard County Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano.

The county health department is urging children 12 and older to get vaccinated and featured the O’Neil-DeCou family in a new video.

“We really believe in vaccination, and we feel that anyone who is able to get the vaccination provided to them really should go out and do that,” said parent Keith O’Neil.

When it comes to teachers and other staff, the vaccination rate is high in Howard County. “Our initial surveys had us close to 98% or 99% of our staff were fully vaccinated,” Superintendent Martirano said.

In Baltimore County, the teachers’ union (TABCO) is in favor of vaccines but had this to say about mandating the shots for teachers: “We are certainly open to having conversations with the school system around that possibility. There is nothing in place. There is no talk about that at this moment,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

A mask mandate for everyone inside Baltimore County school buildings went into effect Tuesday.

Baltimore County is holding several school vaccination clinics this week. You can learn more about where to get students vaccinated statewide here .

“One of the most important things this year is going to be keeping students in school five days a week,” Sexton said.

Schools reopen for the new school year in Baltimore County on August 30.