Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Schools Push To Vaccinate Eligible Children As Coronavirus Cases Rise; New School Mask Mandate Starts In Baltimore County Schools

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007hVg_0bNqAFQ000

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of children with COVID-19 is rising nationwide with almost 93,824 new pediatric cases reported last week. That is up 143 percent compared to two weeks ago and at the highest level since February.

“We’re really concerned with the Delta variant taking control that we’re going to see a substantial increase over the next few weeks with school reopenings being the major catalyst,” said pediatrician Dr. Heather Haq.

There were 151 new covid cases reported Tuesday among children up to age 19 in Maryland. That compares to 62 two weeks ago accounting to data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Howard County’s superintendent wants students back in class when schools open in three weeks but with a note of caution.

“We need to stay very aware of the risk that the virus could spread in a school requiring students and staff to be out of the building for an extended period of time,” said Howard County Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano.

The county health department is urging children 12 and older to get vaccinated and featured the O’Neil-DeCou family in a new video.

“We really believe in vaccination, and we feel that anyone who is able to get the vaccination provided to them really should go out and do that,” said parent Keith O’Neil.

When it comes to teachers and other staff, the vaccination rate is high in Howard County. “Our initial surveys had us close to 98% or 99% of our staff were fully vaccinated,” Superintendent Martirano said.

In Baltimore County, the teachers’ union (TABCO) is in favor of vaccines but had this to say about mandating the shots for teachers: “We are certainly open to having conversations with the school system around that possibility. There is nothing in place. There is no talk about that at this moment,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

A mask mandate for everyone inside Baltimore County school buildings went into effect Tuesday.

Baltimore County is holding several school vaccination clinics this week. You can learn more about where to get students vaccinated statewide here .

“One of the most important things this year is going to be keeping students in school five days a week,” Sexton said.

Schools reopen for the new school year in Baltimore County on August 30.

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Howard County, MD
Education
Howard County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Education
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Baltimore County, MD
Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Howard County, MD
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#County Executive#Wjz#Covid#O Neil Decou#Tabco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘I’m not dying, but I’m pretty darn sick’: Breakthrough COVID cases, while rare, frustrate vaccinated Marylanders

They followed all the guidance, took every precaution, but got COVID-19 anyway. Christina Van Norman and David Coe had resumed small gatherings — finally — of their fully vaccinated friends in their home in Montgomery County, where coronavirus transmissions were relatively low. The day after the last event, she felt run-down. Two days later she had a fever and body aches, and a rapid test ...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 892 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a., there are 473,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 892 cases have been reported in Maryland within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.92%, decreased by 0.13 since...
WTKR

Virginia reports nearly 5K new COVID-19 cases statewide as Virginia Beach reports highest local case increase since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 709,319 total cases, 547,240 of which are confirmed and 162,079 are probable. There are 11,571 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,770 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,655, and deaths are up by 13 since Friday.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘If You’re Not Vaccinated, Shut Up’ Baltimore Mayor Blames Unvaccinated On New Mask Mandate As Baltimore County Explains Why No New Mandates There

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott sounded off on those upset over his new indoor mask mandate, which goes into effect Monday morning. “For anyone who is frustrated about wearing a mask—and you’re unvaccinated—then look in the mirror. It’s your fault that we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate,” Mayor Scott told WJZ. “If you’re not vaccinated, shut up. Don’t complain.“ Mayor Brandon Scott tells @KelseyKushnerTV that if you’re frustrated about wearing a mask and you’re not vaccinated…”look in the mirror. It’s your fault we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/iAl42J9ib9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 6,...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s state jail, hospital and health care workers will need COVID vaccine or have to wear masks and be tested

Maryland will require state employees who care for people in prisons, hospitals, veterans centers and juvenile facilities to get COVID-19 vaccinations, or submit to regular testing and mask-wearing restrictions starting Sept. 1, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. Hogan’s order applies to 48 state-run “congregate care” facilities. Those who do not get at least one dose of the vaccine by September ...
Harford County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Your Voice: Harford County Preparing for Covid Surge

Covid Case are surging across the nation and that has state and local leaders in Maryland on alert. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is one of those leaders watching the rising numbers closely. He has taken to the airwaves with a campaign to get more people in Harford County vaccinated.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 400 Hospitalized As State Positivity Rises

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...
Maryland Statescotteblog.com

Updated Mask Mandates in Maryland Schools: Calvert County Public Schools to require masks for students, staff and visitors

As an update to “Mask Mandates in Maryland Schools: What we know up to this point“ where I have provided updates on August 2nd, 5th and 8th…so now that it is the 11th I thought this would be a good time to provide additional information about another school system. Calvert County Public Schools has announced that they “will require all staff, students and visitors in all schools PreK-12 to wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.” (See page 10 of this document)
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Urge Parents To Register Their Children Ahead Of Time

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — School’s coming up fast, and Baltimore County Public Schools are reminding parents and caregivers to register their children for school to ensure their smooth transition into class. “We want to see every BCPS student in class and ready to learn on Monday, Aug. 30,” said Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Parents and caregivers of children who will be new to our schools – including parents of Preschool, PreKindergarten, and Kindergarten students – are encouraged to register their children now. Registering before the school year starts ensures that schools can be better prepared to welcome and educate all students.” To enroll in kindergarten, students must be five by September 1. Preschool and PreKindergarten seats are limited, and are placed on a priority basis based on financial or educational need once seats are filled. To enroll in preschool, students must be three by September 1 and for PreKindergarten, students must be 4 by September 1. You can register your student through the Focus Parent Portal. Learn more about the portal in this informational video. The password for the video is “Baltimore.”
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s COVID state of emergency is set to end Sunday. What exactly does that mean?

On March 5, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan stood before reporters and TV cameras, announcing Maryland’s first known coronavirus cases and instituting a state of emergency. That state of emergency enabled an unprecedented number of actions that would follow, from expediting the purchase of pandemic supplies and setting up treatment units to closing down schools and ordering people to wear masks. On ...
EducationPosted by
WHYY

New Jersey to require mask mandate for school children

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that all students, educators, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask when schools reopen in a few weeks. The governor made the decision “due to the recent and rampant spread of the delta variant, the fact that no child under the age of 12 is yet eligible to be vaccinated, and the reality that too many older students and their parents remain unvaccinated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy