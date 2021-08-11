Who named this Longmont green space after actress Kristen Schaal?

Kristen Schaal's Wikipedia page lists dozens of career successes including Toy Story, Bob’s Burgers, 30 Rock and The Last Man on Earth.

Missing from her list of accomplishments, however, is “Kristen Schaal Greenspace” – the open space in Longmont, Colo., that appears to be named for the actress who grew up there.

Search for the location on Google Maps and you’ll find the spot in a portion of the Dry Creek Greenway, not far from Nelson and Airport roads.

A man named Ben noticed it this week and tweeted to Schaal about his discovery. He thought it had to be legitimate, since it's even written in real estate listings for nearby properties.

But, while the space actually exists, the city of Longmont told Next with Kyle Clark that the name is not official.

"...what I can now tell you is that the designation was apparently made by a third party who created a business on Google called 'Kristen Schaal Green Space' and planted the marker in a portion of the Dry Creek Greenway," Teresa Myers, a spokesperson for Longmont, said in an email.

Myers said the city has not been able to determine who put the marker there, but only that person can finish what they started.

"Only that person can change or remove the marker, so, at least for now, it will stay on Google Maps," she said.

Schaal's name has been on the green space since at least 2018. That's when Schaal started getting tweets about it.

Formally changing the name of the green space would require a decision from an advisory board with the Parks and Recreation Department and the city council. If someone feels passionate enough to make “Kristen Schaal Greenspace” a real place, they would have to contact one of those two entities to start the process.

As for Schaal, she wants to keep the name on Google whether it's official or not.

Currently, the green space has a 4.8 rating out of 5 on Google. One reviewer is keeping it from a perfect score:

"Biked past this green space on the trail. Beautiful. Well kept. Only 4 stars because I couldn't find Kristen Schaal," he said.

