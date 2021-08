“Happier than ever” – only three words are emblazoned on the current album of singer Billie Eilish. But even the simple title shows that the 19-year-old has mastered the ambiguous game with language. Because on the cover she can be seen with tears in her eyes. Her eloquence has now given Eilish an extraordinary triumph. She is the modern pop star with the most vocabulary. This was the result of a search by the search engine “WordTips”. For 1000 sung words, the American uses 169 different terms.