I choo choo choose you! Couple tie the knot on train

By Neil Lancefield
 3 days ago
Jane Magnet (right) and Laura Dale after their wedding (Joe Pepler/PinPep) (PA Media)

A rail-mad couple enjoyed a “dream come true” wedding as they tied the knot on a train.

Laura Dale and Jane Magnet, from Surrey were selected out of more than 150 couples who entered a competition to win a wedding on an Avanti West Coast service.

The couple hoped to get married nearly two years ago but were delayed by a combination of the coronavirus pandemic, finances and logistics.

When their special day finally arrived on Tuesday, they were given a champagne reception at London Euston before boarding a Pendolino carriage decorated with flowers.

Jane Magnet (left) and Laura Dale after their wedding on the train (Joe Pepler/PinPep) (PA Media)

The pair walked down the aisle and were wed by Avanti West Coast train manager and ex-clergyman Peter Davis.

They were able to invite 18 guests, including Ms Dale’s two sisters, who she had not seen since the virus crisis began.

Avanti West Coast provided a wedding breakfast, before the couple cut their train-themed wedding cake ahead of speeches being given by friends and family.

Ms Dale, 29, said: “As a huge train fan, today has been a dream come true, having Jane and our friends and family with us as we celebrated our wedding at high speed.

“Trains are a huge part of my life. The first time Jane and I met in person, we travelled on the West Coast Main Line to a video game convention in Telford, and we often travel onboard with friends to Birmingham Comic Con.

“Jane used to travel to Birmingham New Street to see her nan, so this route has a real place in her heart, and today will forever take us to our happy place as we think back to the ceremony.”

The happy couple celebrate their wedding (Joe Pepler/PinPep) (PA Media)

Avanti West Coast’s executive director of customer experience Natasha Grice commented: “It’s been a tough 18 months for everyone, including married couples-to-be.

“We wanted to put smiles back on people’s faces and what better way to do that than by helping one lucky couple finally celebrate their special day and reuniting them with loved ones they haven’t seen since before the pandemic?

“Having Laura and Jane, two huge train fans, celebrate their dream wedding onboard an Avanti West Coast Pendolino was incredibly exciting and heart-warming.

“This wedding has been a highlight for our team and will be fondly remembered for years to come.”

