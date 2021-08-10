Cancel
Gardening

Q&A: Legendary Garden Designer Piet Oudolf on His Latest Living Landscape

dwell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe venerable designer discusses the “performance of plants” he composed for the Vitra Campus—and why a garden should have everything a building doesn’t have. As a leading figure in the "new perennial" movement, pioneering Dutch landscape and garden designer Piet Oudolf needs no introduction. He has realized living landscapes for high-profile projects around the world—including New York’s High Line, the Venice Biennale, and Hauser and Wirth’s new Balearic outpost on Isla del Rey.

