Q&A: Legendary Garden Designer Piet Oudolf on His Latest Living Landscape

A new episode of our podcast, The Great Indoors, comes out today and we have discussed the huge fashan for rattan and how, as the saying goes, to make it really work for you in your home. I have been nervous of it until now as I have, in common with many others, tended to associate it with garden rooms and summery houses but Sophie and I have talked all round it and are sharing what to look for when buying vintage and, the age old question – just what is the difference between wicker, cane and rattan? Then we review some of the newest interiors books to come out over the last few weeks and finally, in our regular style surgery slot we discuss how to make the best of a small, dark hall when you don’t want to take the most commonly proffered advice of painting it dark. You can, as always, listen here.