Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Aug. 5

A man was found shot to death in an open field in San Bernardino on Aug. 5, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At 4:11 a.m., the San Bernardino Police dispatch center received a 911 call regarding a victim down in the 1800 block of N. Fairfax Drive. Officers were dispatched to the location and located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.