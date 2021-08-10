Bonne Terre seeks to plug retail gaps
Business in Bonne Terre could get a commercial boost if the city’s partnership with an Alabama-based commercial development advisory firm is carried out as hoped. Last winter, Bonne Terre’s city government and the local Chamber of Commerce each chipped in on a contract with NextSite, which, as City Administrator Shawn Kay has explained, seeks to fill in the retail and service gaps in towns across America using analytics taken from non-identifying credit card receipts.dailyjournalonline.com
