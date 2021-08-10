Fantasia 2021 – Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It
It’s a truly silly concept almost impossible not to compare to The Hangover. But then, truly, how dare you? Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (Zhanym, ty ne poverish), from Fantasia 2021, doesn’t appear interested in hollow comparisons to similar movies, this is something all its own. Sure, it’s the tale of some idiot friends ditching the wife and getting caught up with some gangsters, but it’s much less sunburn gags and holiday glamour and much more rural horror and gore.www.cgmagonline.com
