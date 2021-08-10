Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fantasia 2021 – Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It

By Lindsay Traves
cgmagonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a truly silly concept almost impossible not to compare to The Hangover. But then, truly, how dare you? Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (Zhanym, ty ne poverish), from Fantasia 2021, doesn’t appear interested in hollow comparisons to similar movies, this is something all its own. Sure, it’s the tale of some idiot friends ditching the wife and getting caught up with some gangsters, but it’s much less sunburn gags and holiday glamour and much more rural horror and gore.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Baruchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Sense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Alien on Stage and Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It are huge surprises

Fantasia 2021 has been an intriguing experience so far, and the movies discussed in this article are no exception. Alien on Stage and Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It are two very different but equally delightful films. While Alien on Stage is a heartwarming look at what it takes to make...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Fantasia 2021: Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, Sweetie, You Won't Believe It, King Knight

This year's Fantasia International Film Festival kicked off this weekend, starting the 25th edition. For American press, it will be a virtual experience, physically removed from the electric Montreal screenings that can anoint new genre favorites in just 90 minutes or even less. But our excitement for the festival is just the same this year as any, starting with these 12 movies we're excited to see. We'll be covering Fantasia throughout its month-long run, so be sure to check back here throughout these next three weeks.
TV Series/Film

‘Clickbait’ Trailer: You Won’t Believe What This New Netflix Series is About!

Adrian Grenier has played his fair share of unlikable men. The internet long ago decided that he was indeed the villain of The Devil Wears Prada, as the selfish boyfriend who only knows how to make a grilled cheese and loathes the world of fashion. In Entourage, Vincent Chase is far from a saint, given he’s an actor and known womanizer. But neither of those compare to Grenier’s upcoming role in Clickbait, as a man that allegedly abuses women.
MoviesABC 4

Two movies you won’t want to miss

With a long week ahead of you, treat yourself to a movie night with one of these two movies! We were fortunate to have Val Cameron in our studio to chat with us about her thoughts on these movies. Even In My dreams. PG. A family film with Utah ties....
CelebritiesPopculture

Matthew McConaughey Hygiene Myth Debunked by 'Community' Star

Alright, alright, alright, it's time to settle something. Does Matthew McConaughey smell good or bad? According to Yvette Nicole Brown, he does not smell bad. Fans were shocked years ago when he admitted that he hasn't worn deodorant in over 35-years, leaving several to wonder what he truly smelled like if he wasn't covering up the body odor.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Debra Winger talks about dropping out of ‘A League of Their Own’ over Madonna casting

Debra Winger dropped out of 1992’s A League of Their Own because she didn’t want to act with Madonna. The straight-shooting actress, 66, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Telegraph, including discussing how she was supposed to be a Rockford Peach — specifically Dottie Hinson — and spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs for the role. However, when the Material Girl was cast as “All the Way” Mae Mordabito, the three-time Academy Award nominee bailed, accusing director Penny Marshall of “making an Elvis film.” Winger’s role went to Geena Davis, but she collected a paycheck anyway.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
Hip HopPosted by
Shine My Crown

Summer Walker Wants to Know ‘What Happened’ to the Men in Hip Hop

Summer Walker thinks the men in Hip Hop have changed. The singer took to social media to ask her fans an earnest question:. “N*ggas was so cool back in then like literally player af… Pimp C, Andre 3000, Big Boy, Common, Pharell, Snoop, Tupac, B.I.G., Ice Cube, lol what happen. I mean I know what happen but I can’t say haha,” she wrote.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin & Her Mini-Me Daughter Chanel Pose In Matching Comic Book-Inspired Outfits

Like mother, like daughter! Coco Austin stepped out in a black tank top and comic strip-style pants, while her mini-me Chanel wore a matching dress. Coco Austin‘s adorable daughter Chanel is already taking after her mom’s sense of fashion! The 42-year-old wife of Ice-T, 63, was spotted leaving a hair salon with her mini-me in tow, and the pair both donned comic book strip-inspired ensembles. The Ice Loves Coco star struck a pose next to the five-year-old, as they each looked fiercely down the camera lens.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

You Won't Believe What's in Strange's Fridge in Savage Avengers #23

Savage Avengers #23 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as Doctor Strange tries to squeeze in as many appearances as possible before his upcoming shocking death in the not-so-shocking Marvel shocking character death mini-series super-mega-crossover event, The Death of Doctor Strange. In this preview, we learn why the good Doctor isn't long for this world. First of all, he's not taking care of himself, casting spells willy-nilly that shave time off his life. But more importantly, what the heck is going on with this guy's diet? Have you seen what's in his fridge? When's the last time he cleaned that thing out? No, Doc! Don't eat that thing! Noooo!

Comments / 0

Community Policy