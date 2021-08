Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left Sunday’s game against the Angels in the second inning with left groin discomfort, the team announced. Turner made a diving play into foul territory at third base then threw out José Iglesias at first to rob him of a hit to lead off the second inning. After the frame, Turner was seen limping in the dugout. Turner also reached on a fielder’s choice and stole a base in the bottom of the first, his first steal of the season.