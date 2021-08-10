Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Parents, Here’s a Simple Way to Finish Your Back to School Shopping

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate back to school shopping. Normally I just hate shopping in general, but the scramble for school supplies is so much worse than regular shopping. If you don't go to the store at just the right time, most of the supplies you need will be gone and the rest will be misplaced around the store or in a location that doesn't make sense. And why are the school lists so oddly specific about brands and sizes of items needed?

kezj.com

Comments / 0

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Online Shopping#Target#Oregon Trail Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
EducationDigital Trends

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

The back-to-school sales are here and you might be feeling a little overwhelmed. You know you need to buy new clothes, new technology, new accessories for your home or dorm, and probably some school supplies too. It’s tough to know where to begin. That’s why we’re recommending you do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart. It’s a great one-stop solution for all your needs. The major retailer sells almost everything you could ever need. You can head there online and buy all your school supplies, new items for your kitchen, then treat yourself to some new AirPods Pro, some new clothes, and almost anything else you can think of. How easy is that? Yup, so much easier than having to check numerous other retailers and juggle browser tabs. You can even track down great bedding at Walmart so you get a comfier time in your dorm. Let’s take a look at why Walmart is so great.
Utah StateFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Get your back to school shopping done at Smith's, and help Utah kids too

It's time to think about back-to-school shopping. Smith's is your one-stop-shop for everything you need, and while you're there, you can help other Utah kids in need. Budah talked with Aubriana Martindale who says all of the Smith's Marketplace stores have school supplies, clothes, lunches and everything you need. Even traditional Smith's stores have the food and supplies part.
EducationKTEN.com

Back-to-School Shopping: How Parents Will Do It This Year And What Theyll Spend

Back-to-school shopping can cost a pretty penny, so it’s no surprise that parents put serious thought into the process. In fact, a new survey from Tokyo-based e-commerce platform Rakuten finds that the majority (34%) of back-to-school shoppers in the U.S. expect to spend between $250 and $500 this year. Here are more findings from Rakuten.
Educationwfxrtv.com

Advice for back-to-school shopping

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year again: back-to-school shopping. Last year, parents spent an average of $700 per child for clothing and school supplies. With those types of numbers, we thought we would look at different ways you can shop. “We look for deals and when it...
EducationWBNS 10TV Columbus

Back to School: Parent tips for shopping for school supplies and tax-free weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back-to-school shopping is underway in stores across central Ohio and doctors and parents are giving advice on how to make shopping smooth for families. “I have a teen, a tween and a toddler,” said Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Golla of Building Blocks Pediatrics. “Back to school can be a very exciting and overwhelming time of year for us.”
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Insider tips on ways to save your back to school buck

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Back-to-school shopping can be a budget buster. According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-age kids are expected to spend almost $850 on clothes and supplies. And in states across the country, Friday marks the beginning of tax-free weekend. That's when state and local sales taxes are waived, and you shop tax-free. So of course I checked to find out the dates for New York's tax-free holiday. And you guessed it. We don't have one.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Save Your Back-To-School Shopping Receipts

ST. PAUL – With a new school year on the horizon, parents and caregivers are reminded to save receipts on school supply purchases in order to claim valuable K-12 tax benefits when filing their taxes next year. Two tax benefits can help Minnesota families pay expenses related to their child’s...
EducationFingerLakes1

Good Will offers tips for back-to-school shopping this fall

“Back to school” has a completely new meaning after a year and a half of at-home and hybrid learning, and as schools get ready for the in-person 2021-2022 school year, families everywhere will begin their back-to-school shopping very soon, if they haven’t already. That’s why Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is reminding local families that it’s an option for all back-to-school shopping needs, including clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and more, all for a greater mission.
EducationWiscnews.com

LANDERS COLUMN: Back-to-school shopping an ordeal for parent and child

This is the time of year that every kid dreads. It’s the time when stores start advertising “Back to School” sales, signaling the beginning of the end of summer. TV commercials, newspapers, and radio ads blast out big sales on jeans, backpacks, polos, dresses, and the generic-looking Nikes from Kohl’s no kid wants to be seen in.
Magazine, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Saving on back-to-school shopping with Real Simple Magazine

As we know, back-to-school shopping can be expensive. Our partners with Real Simple Magazine have a few shopping tips for you. For more information, visit this website. Real Simple Magazine is published by the company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

16 Best Places to Shop for All Your Back-to-School Needs

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looking for the best places to shop for all your back-to-school needs? We've got you covered. If your class schedules are all finalized, it's now time to find everything you could possibly need to make this year your best yet – especially if you're going back to school IRL.
Educationgoldcountrymedia.com

Time to finish back-to-school preparations

Anyone with kids in the house knows that the fun summer days and nights without any pressing school responsibilities are winding down. Although summer officially runs from June 20 through Sept. 22, families preparing for the imminent first week of the new year are already starting their back-to-school routines. The...
RecipesAZFamily

Here are a few simple lunch ideas for your kids

(Meredith) -- If you have children in school, you know that coming up with fun, fresh and healthy ideas for their lunch can be a challenge. But don't worry because help is on the way! Eating Well Editor-in-chief Jessie Price has some tasty ideas that are easy to make. And your kids are going to love them.
EducationPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Simple Hacks and Habits that Make Going Back to School Easier for Everyone (Teachers and Parents Agree!)

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to break out the backpacks, lunchboxes, and schoolbooks. Back-to-school season is just around the corner, which means it’s time to help prepare your family for new routines. Whether your child is just starting preschool or kindergarten, heading back to class after a year of distance learning, starting a new grade, or moving from one school to the next, heading back to school can be a difficult, sometimes-stressful situation for kids and families alike. Maybe your child is dealing with nerves and anxiety, or maybe you’re trying to streamline the AM rush and last-minute scrambling for snacks, homework, and other must-haves.
Educationabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Back to School Shopping

Back-to-school shopping is looking different this year because of the move back to in-person learning, and once again, frustrating product shortages. Some back-to-school items are hard to find. Tierra Smith was taking her children into Walmart for back-to-school supplies. “You looking forward to having them in school?” I asked. “Yes I am, I actually am,” Smith said.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

4 Ways To Get Into ‘Back To School’ Mode With Your Cat

Back To School Month starts in August, and you may not have thought about it, but the season can be a time of adjustment for your cat, especially if the household becomes quieter during the day once the kids are no longer running around. Here's how you can help your feline! The post 4 Ways To Get Into ‘Back To School’ Mode With Your Cat appeared first on CatTime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy