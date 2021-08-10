$70 million luxury condo complex nears completion
CLEARWATER— Construction is nearly complete on Marina Bay 880, a $70 million luxury condo complex overlooking Clearwater Bay. Marina Bay 880 is made up of two-eight stories buildings overlooking Clearwater Bay, according to a statement from the developer Andrus Development. The buildings, which include 87 units, are built on top of a shared 80,000-square-foot parking garage. There are also eight townhomes that line a neighboring marina.www.businessobserverfl.com
