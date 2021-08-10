City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Mayor Urges Use of Resources to Halt Evictions; Emergency Food Distributions

­­For Immediate Release: August 10, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

Mayor Urges Use of Resources to Halt Evictions

Today, Mayor Justin Wilson issued a letter to Alexandria landlords requesting that they work with the City and its partners to access the many available sources of rental assistance for households unable to pay rent due to the pandemic. City staff and the Alexandria Eviction Prevention Program are collaborating to ensure that all efforts are made to access available sources of rental assistance; assist property owners and managers on behalf of residents; and coordinate state and local sources for unresolved applications. City staff will meet with renters at various City offices or at the rental property to review options. To arrange for this service or to check the status of rental assistance fund requests, landlords should contact the Office of Housing at 703.746.4990. For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/Housing.

Emergency Food Distributions

ALIVE! Truck-to-Trunk will distribute emergency groceries for Alexandria residents on Saturdays, August 14 and 28, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Walk-up only service is now available at the outdoor basketball court at William Ramsay Recreation Center (5650 Sanger Ave.). Walk-up and drive-through service is available at Cora Kelly Elementary School (3600 Commonwealth Ave.). Drive-through only service is available in parking lot B-1 of the Northern Virginia Community College Alexandria Campus (3320 Bisdorf Drive via Dawes Ave.). If the college closes for any reason, such as inclement weather, the food distribution will be canceled. Please follow current CDC guidance and stay home if you feel sick. Additional food assistance resources are available for Alexandria residents.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The Alexandria COVID-19 Dashboard below shows the daily change in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and 7-day average, as well as the cumulative totals. The chart focuses on the past 90 days and provides context for the CDC transmission levels. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. The Alexandria COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard below includes total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose, the number partially and fully vaccinated, and progress toward Alexandria’s and the state’s vaccination goals. Vaccination charts are available at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

At least one dose: Total number of people who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including those who received one dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. This metric includes all people who have received only one dose and those who received at least one dose.

Fully Vaccinated: Total number or percent of people who have completed the recommended series of a given vaccine product (i.e., two doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine).

Partially Vaccinated: Total number of people who have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine course but have not yet received the second dose.

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

