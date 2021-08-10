Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offering rental relief programs to help tenants on verge of eviction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recently extended eviction moratorium bought more time for hundreds of renters in the Lake Area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new federal eviction moratorium, just days after the previous ban expired on July 31. The new order is designed to “target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.