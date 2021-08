I’ll preface my thought to follow with this comment. Twentyish years ago Tom would have been really upset with the way the Cubs have done things. At least, I think so. I would not have wanted to see the Cubs blow things up when they had a decent ball club. I’m fairly certain that I’d have wanted them to just keep playing with the formula and trying to find the right mix of players to make another climb up Mt. Everest. I think, because I didn’t watch other teams basically at all and because of the way the Cubs did things, that teams could just get better with the right add or adds.