The rookie defensive tackle will be relied upon heavily in Gallimore’s absence. Of all the possible replacements, though, no name offers as much intrigue as Osa Odighizuwa. After all, it was Odighizuwa who was drafted No. 75 overall – six spots ahead of Gallimore’s draft slot — just four months ago. It’s Odighizuwa that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn targeted as an intriguing pass rusher, and it stands to reason he’ll get the first crack at Gallimore’s starting spot.