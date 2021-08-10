GOP state senators visit NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, three state senators toured the U.P. and made a stop in Marquette. “Today in particular we’re visiting a number of different businesses as well as learning about the Northern Cyber Security Institute and get a chance for my colleagues that I work with to see what’s going on up here and help provide a lot of context when I’m advocating for the Upper Peninsula in Lansing,” said Sen. Ed McBroom.