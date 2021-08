When Olivia Rodrigo went into the studio to start the production process for her debut album, “Sour,” she was a little intimidated. For as long as the 18-year-old could remember, it had just been her voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar or piano — as was showcased often on her Instagram account and her “High School Musical” breakout single “All I Want.” Now that she had the opportunity to do something more, what would that be? “Going into the studio and being like, ‘What do I actually want this to sound like?’ and ‘What does big production sound like, is that my...