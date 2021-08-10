Cancel
Attend launch of new platform and carnaval LETS get FR.EE

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Morgan, the founder, and ex-head of the wildly popular, global AFROPUNK festivals has announced the launch of a new platform and music carnaval with partner Jocelyn Cooper LETS get FR.EE. A purpose-driven platform, LETS get FR.EE was created to close the equity gap for women, Black, Brown, and Asian people in the entertainment industry, aiming to achieve a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.

www.musicconnection.com

