Attend launch of new platform and carnaval LETS get FR.EE

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Adobe have named the winners of their first-ever short film contest, The Great Untold, who will get to bring their pitched shorts to life and receive grants of $10,000, along with access to Adobe experts and tools, and continued mentorship on their projects. Wilmington, NC’s Jonathan Morales-Moreno will be producing The Refugee, with Ryan O’Connell, the creator-star of Netflix short-form series Special, serving as his mentor. Keara Anderson of Healy, Alaska will produce Last To The Wild, with actor-director Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Kissing Booth) as her mentor. Samba Diop from Herndon, VA will produce The Game with David Talbert and Lyn...