Attend launch of new platform and carnaval LETS get FR.EE

Matthew Morgan, the founder, and ex-head of the wildly popular, global AFROPUNK festivals has announced the launch of a new platform and music carnaval with partner Jocelyn Cooper LETS get FR.EE. A purpose-driven platform, LETS get FR.EE was created to close the equity gap for women, Black, Brown, and Asian people in the entertainment industry, aiming to achieve a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.www.musicconnection.com
