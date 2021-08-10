Syracuse Football: Here’s why offensive line will be much improved in 2021

A lot has been made, and will continue to be made until the season starts on September 3rd, about the offensive production that UNC is losing from 2020 to 2021, as the 2020 team featured 4 NFL draft picks who accounted for well over 4000 combined yards of offense. My colleagues have written about who’s in line to replace them at running back and receiver, and of course, a guy by the name of Sam Howell is still in place under center. But a returning quarterback alone, even one as good as Howell, isn’t enough to inspire confidence that a previous year’s production can be replicated — that’s gotta be part of the reason Mitch Trubisky left for the draft after just a year of starting. But returning alongside Howell are all five starters on the offensive line that helped him architect the record year that was 2020, and after a full year of starting together, they’re poised to take a step into being one of the ACC’s best units and provide the offense the support it needs to continue being among the nation’s elite. It’s time to take a look at the guys up front for the Tar Heels and what we can expect out of them this season.