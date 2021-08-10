Cancel
What Does Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation Mean for New York Politics?

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Curtis is joined by New York magazine contributor David Freedlander to discuss the news that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned. They break down the events that led up to his resignation, the way in which Cuomo’s team decided to handle the news, and how this affects New York’s political climate.

TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Don't Cry For Andrew Cuomo

The year-plus-long saga is finally over. Andrew Cuomo resigned onTuesday, ending a 10-year run as New York’s governor. Cuomo’s resignation is no surprise. He was completely out of options, backed into a corner of his own creation. Cuomo enjoyed liberal media darling status during the COVID-19 pandemic even as he handled it terribly. He ignored the virus’ spread in New York prisons and his office fudged nursing home death numbers. But that didn’t stop him from winning an Emmy for his televised press conferences. Media types fancied him as a Democratic foil for Donald Trump, a supposed exemplar of competence contrast against the president’s bumbling idiocy. Some even speculated he might replace Joe Biden atop the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket. Many had him pegged for a potential White House run in 2024.
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Former prosecutor Preet Bharara looms large in Cuomo rebuttal

In 2014, then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was considered among the leading candidates to become the next U.S. attorney general. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose office had been investigated by Bharara over the disbanding of an anti-corruption commission, lobbied the Obama White House against picking Bharara. That's according to a letter...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Andrew Cuomo spends day with possibly his only friend left

Embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent time Saturday with his best — and maybe only — friend left in Albany. The governor, who is facing accusations he sexually harassed current and former workers, was spotted outside the Executive Mansion with his dog Captain. The First Dog, a 3-and-a-half-year-old Siberian-shepherd-Malamute mix, loyally...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Andrew Cuomo has always been corrupt

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has come under fire following an investigation into his conduct by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found 11 counts of sexual harassment. Following the release of this report, prominent democratic politicians from the speaker of the New York State Assembly all the way up to President Joe Biden have called for his resignation. Yet while people across the country are surprised, this is not the first time the governor has shown us who he really is.
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

George Pataki: Thank God Andrew Cuomo Is Gone

Former Governor of New York, George Pataki, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Pataki said the handwriting was on the wall but even in his resignation his comments were unapologetic and didn’t acknowledge responsibility. Pataki said Cuomo acted as if he were the victim of a political witch-hunt. Pataki strongly feels that despite Cuomo’s resignation the nursing home investigation must continue in order to find out what was behind the order leading to the unnecessary elderly deaths. When asked if Andrew Cuomo is plotting a comeback, Pataki said he can see it happening and pointed to Anthony Weiner who was convicted of a felony and ran for office. On Lt Governor Kathy Hochul taking over, Pataki feels we should give her a chance. Pataki said she needs to hit the ground running to address the economic and tax crisis along with crime, the mentally ill and homelessness.
PoliticsPOLITICO

Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo's top staffer, resigns

ALBANY — Melissa DeRosa, the top staffer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo since 2017, has resigned. It’s undoubtedly the most significant loss for the Cuomo administration, even at the end of a week in which the governor has been condemned by everybody from the president to the state legislators who now have the votes to impeach him.

