Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday! Today has been our third consecutive day with extreme heat and heat advisories being issued. A few lucky folks may get a touch of relief from this heat this evening. The Middle Peninsula is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. Strong storms to our west will head this way this evening, but they will also be losing their fuel as they head this way. So, most of us will stay dry, but a few showers/storms may be able to hold together and push through the Peninsulas.