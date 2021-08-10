Cancel
Houston, TX

New Amazon policy could benefit 'some' unhappy customers

By Tom Zizka
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Amazon has announced a new policy that could benefit some unhappy consumers, and save the company a lot of time in court. It's a partial response to a question that has rippled through the courts: When you buy something 'on' Amazon, did Amazon sell it to you? In June, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Amazon is not the 'seller' of third-party products purchased from its marketplace. With more cases like that one, Amazon is cutting to the chase and offering to settle 'some' of those complaints.

