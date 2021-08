What happened: Council has been tracking Biological Oxygen Demand levels in the borough’s sewage system and believes it has found a potential source of a problem. Background: Biological Oxygen Demand is a measure of the amount of oxygen needed to remove organic waste matter. The levels in effluent arriving at the sewer plant have been high. To find the source of the problem, the borough made weekly tests over three months at four manholes spread across the borough. The only site that showed a consistently high level was at the intersection of Bridge and Ann streets. The sewer plant operations firm believes a restaurant in that immediate area could be the source of the problem.