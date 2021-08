Arsenal are close to a transfer move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, per Chris Wheatley. The Gunners have been working on a move for the homegrown keeper for most of the summer after a move for Andre Onana didn’t work out. The England international would come in to compete with Bernd Leno for the starting job and would be the heir-apparent. The German’s contract is up in June 2023, and he’s said he would like to finish his career in the Bundesliga. With Ramsdale in the fold, Arsenal would certainly try to sell Bernd Leno between now and when he’d walk for free in a year and a half.