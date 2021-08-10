Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots sign S Malik Gant, release RB Tyler Gaffney

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots released running back Tyler Gaffney and signed free-agent safety Malik Gant on Tuesday. Gant entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in May 2019. Regarded as a hard hitter out of Marshall, he impressed throughout that summer before ultimately landing on injured reserve. Gant was later released in July 2020.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gaffney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Minor League Baseball#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Sign RB Pete Guerriero On Sunday

With a few running backs banged up and unable to practice this week the Pittsburgh Steelers added another one to their roster on Sunday. Signed on Sunday by the Steelers was running back Pete Guerriero, it was announced today. An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Monmouth University, Guerriero...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders sign veteran RB Bo Scarbrough

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jalen Richard will be out for the next several weeks due to a foot injury. That means the Raiders would be short on running backs once again. To fill their need, they have signed free-agent back Bo Scarbrough to a one-year deal. Scarbrough...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman

The Patriots continue to tweak their roster into training camp. On Friday, the team signed offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, which was first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN. A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hawkins has played 19 NFL games over the past three seasons. After three years in Pittsburgh, he had short stints with the Texans and Buccaneers before returning to the Steel City in 2020.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Why signing Malik Monk was a great move

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 07: Malik Monk #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during their game at Spectrum Center on May 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins. Terms of the contract were not announced. Hawkins, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-17, 20) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He also had a brief stint on the Houston Texans practice squad in 2020. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (123rd overall) by Pittsburgh out of Louisiana State in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 19 regular season games with one start and one postseason contest as a reserve during his NFL career. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he played in five games for the Steelers in 2017. Hawkins was traded by Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay on Aug. 31, 2019, and after a year in Tampa Bay, he was signed by Houston as an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 10, 2020. Hawkins was released by Houston at the end of training camp and began the year on the practice squad before being signed by Pittsburgh to the 53-man roster. Last season, he played in 13 regular season games and one postseason game as a reserve for the Steelers.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots return rookie RB to training camp practice Friday

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his training camp debut Friday. Stevenson missed the team’s first two practices on the Non-Football Injury list. He was seen watching a few periods up close during Thursday’s session, after spending most of Wednesday on the team’s lower conditioning field with the other sidelined players. Stevenson became the largest Patriots running back drafted in the Bill Belichick era last April when his name was called in the fourth round.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Panthers Sign RB Rod Smith

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of running back Rod Smith. Smith spent parts of four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys where he split time at running back and full back. He totaled 359 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries and also caught 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeyes Reunion: Former teammates praise Cowboys signing of Malik Hooker

The Cowboys have indulged in upgrading the safety position quite a bit for the 2021 season. Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse were signed back in March with the former seen as a possible starter at free safety and the latter as more of a depth addition and special teams piece. The biggest splash, however, came this past Tuesday when 2017 first-round pick Malik Hooker was signed after his second visit with the team.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Patriots Activate RB Rhamondre Stevenson From NFI List

The New England Patriots officially activated rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson from the non-football injury list on Friday. Stevenson, 23, led Oklahoma in rushing during the 2020 seasons despite being suspended for the first five games. Stevenson is expected to sign a four-year, $4,229,057 contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy