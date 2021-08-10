48in48 to Celebrate the Value and Global Impact of Volunteerism this Fall

Why do people take to the streets for what they believe in, but they find it tough to get out of bed and onto the very street that leads them to work?. Out in the community, where people are already giving their time and energy freely, there are clues about what we need to do to foster this same enthusiasm and emotional commitment in our workforces. Any one of the recent peaceful national protests, such as the 2017 Women’s Marchor Brexit, show people’s strong desire to have a voice and rise for a cause. At protests, participants have one thing in common: passion.