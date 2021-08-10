Cancel
Charities

48in48 to Celebrate the Value and Global Impact of Volunteerism this Fall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne weekend can make a difference in the world. 48in48, a social-based nonprofit, is on a mission to mobilize marketing and technology volunteers to serve nonprofits worldwide. Centered around a 48-hour hackathon-style event, 48in48 connects local nonprofits and skilled marketing and technology professionals to help participating nonprofits develop a fresh new marketing strategy… and a brand new website. Pretty cool huh!

#Volunteers#Global Impact#Charity#Wordpress#Ux#Ui Design
