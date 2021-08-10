Sea Isle City boosting police presence to combat 'destructive behavior,' mayor says
Another Jersey Shore town is cracking down on what officials have described as a pattern of "destructive behavior" during the summer of 2021. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Tuesday that police will be out in greater force to patrol beach entrances and ensure that they are closed by 10 p.m. Desiderio said there have been large crowds on the beaches and "too many instances of destructive behavior," FOX29 reported.www.phillyvoice.com
