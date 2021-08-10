Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport launches mission to International Space Station

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman celebrate the successful launch of the 16th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The mission, named NG-16, launched today at 6:01 p.m. EDT from the Mid-Atlantic Regional...

