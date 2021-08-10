Cancel
Best Data Archiving Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Data Archiving Data Quadrant Awards, naming three vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:

