Warren Street construction continues as planned

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Warren Street construction project has been going on for four months now and is right on pace for the early October finish date. “Major utilities for both our water, sanitary sewer and our storm drain. As well as a couple of communication networks and power. That all kind of have to be worked around and worked together and it’s big pipes. So, it is a little bit slower going than a traditional neighborhood project,” City of Mankato Assistant City Engineer, Michael McCarty said.