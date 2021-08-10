Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Reportedly Suspends Max Caster

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW has reportedly suspended Max Caster. As noted earlier, The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube, but AEW deleted the Twitter announcement and re-posted it, with on mention of that match. It was speculated that The Acclaimed was pulled from tonight’s show due to fallout from last week’s controversial rap by Caster on the 100th episode of Dark. For those who missed it, AEW edited Caster’s controversial rap out of last Tuesday’s Dark show after he made controversial references to Olympian Simone Biles, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape allegations scandal, and AEW’s Julia Hart. You can read our original report with details on the rap at this link. AEW filed copyright claims to have the footage removed from social media.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Aew Dark#Duke Lacrosse#Combat#Ringside News#Aew Dark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Wrestler Turns Heel And Rips Mainstream Wrestling Fans

Joey Janela has turned heel and declared that the Bad Boy Summer is here. Last night’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube saw Janela and Sonny Kiss come out for a tag team match against Baron Black and the debuting DMC. Janela pulled a shocker by superkicking Kiss on the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Huge WWE Paycheck Revealed

Was ‘The Dirtiest Player in the Game’ making bank in the WWE? It was recently reported that WWE has released Ric Flair from his contract, although Flair seemed to be very dissatisfied due to the recent creative direction from the company. Flair was released from his WWE contract earlier this week. Ric Flair revealed why he really quit WWE.
WWEPWMania

Jim Ross Comments On CM Punk Reportedly Signing With AEW

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the rumors that CM Punk has signed with AEW:. “I hope we sign him and hope he’s one of our guys. CM Punk is a treasure and he contributed a lot to a lot of guys, and he’s willing to share his knowledge and expertise to other talents. He’s placed it forward and has no problem doing so. That’s my take on him. Anybody who signs CM Punk for limited engagements or in our company, we’re only working one day a week. This is becoming elementary. Why do people want to come to AEW? Because they can have a life. They can create to their own creative. They can creative their own storylines and own promo material. It’s a way to express yourself creatively. If we can sign CM Punk to our roster, it’s a great get. I hope that we do some point in time sooner than later. He’s just a huge player in the big picture. Am I worried the layoff is gonna affect his work? We know it’s gonna affect his work to some degree because he’s eight years older. He’s in his 40s, but that doesn’t seem to matter in today’s wrestling business, especially when you have a schedule like ours.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Edits Out Max Caster Rap, Ronda Rousey Lashes Out (Feat. Tucker)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEPWMania

Andrade Reportedly Wants Ric Flair and Charlotte To Join Him In AEW

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Ric Flair possibly joining AEW:. “So I don’t know that he’s going to AEW, but I can’t imagine him not being in AEW, especially right now. You know, the way the situation is, I just can’t even imagine him not being there. Now, I don’t know. Here’s the thing, though. I don’t know what the terms of the release are. Because I don’t know that Vince [McMahon] really wants him with AEW so quickly. I don’t know, like how long the non compete is.”
UFCPWMania

Tony Khan Pushes Dan Lambert AEW Dynamite Appearance Back

Dan Lambert, founder of MMA’s American Top Team, will no longer be appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode from Pittsburgh. AEW boss Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and said Lambert’s appearance was moved to next week’s Dynamite show in Houston. Khan teased that Lambert will be...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Tony Khan ‘Suspending’ Huge AEW Star?

RingsideNews.com reported that AEW’s Max Caster was suspended for two months without pay after his Simone Biles joke. Voices of Wrestling tweeted, “We are told there is no truth to a report circulating from Ringside News that Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. This was described to us as “total fiction”.”
WWEPWMania

Paul Wight Addresses The CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW Reports

In an interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the reports that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have signed with AEW:. “I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join.”
UFCwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Teases Two UFC Champions On AEW Dynamite Next Week

In his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Dan Lambert of American Top Team will not be appearing on AEW Dynamite tonight after all. Khan is instead moving Lambert’s appearance to next week in Houston, and indicated Lambert will be coming with some pretty hefty back up.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Look In Photo Stuns WWE Fans

Bray Wyatt is looking a bit different now that we haven’t really seen him for months. Bray looks like he may have gotten in a fight, but it wasn’t with another star in the ring. Quite the contrary, actually as Bray looks like he got in a fight with his razor. As sad as it is to say, the Bray that we once knew is no more. This new Bray is, well, different. In fact, this Bray is a stark difference from the Bray we remember as a very signature piece to his entire look is now completely gone. Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Blocked’ From Replacing Vince McMahon

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops AEW Bombshell On Smackdown

John Cena was recently finally seen on Smackdown as he was previously mainly being used in dark matches. Upon his return to the show in front of millions of fans at home, John Cena made sure to make a big statement that would not only shake up the WWE locker room, but also put some fear into the hearts of those who jumped ship to the black and gold company, AEW. Triple H ‘Blocked’ From Replacing Vince McMahon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy