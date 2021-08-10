AEW Reportedly Suspends Max Caster
AEW has reportedly suspended Max Caster. As noted earlier, The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube, but AEW deleted the Twitter announcement and re-posted it, with on mention of that match. It was speculated that The Acclaimed was pulled from tonight’s show due to fallout from last week’s controversial rap by Caster on the 100th episode of Dark. For those who missed it, AEW edited Caster’s controversial rap out of last Tuesday’s Dark show after he made controversial references to Olympian Simone Biles, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape allegations scandal, and AEW’s Julia Hart. You can read our original report with details on the rap at this link. AEW filed copyright claims to have the footage removed from social media.www.wrestlinginc.com
