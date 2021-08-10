AEW Reportedly Suspends Max Caster

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the rumors that CM Punk has signed with AEW:. “I hope we sign him and hope he’s one of our guys. CM Punk is a treasure and he contributed a lot to a lot of guys, and he’s willing to share his knowledge and expertise to other talents. He’s placed it forward and has no problem doing so. That’s my take on him. Anybody who signs CM Punk for limited engagements or in our company, we’re only working one day a week. This is becoming elementary. Why do people want to come to AEW? Because they can have a life. They can create to their own creative. They can creative their own storylines and own promo material. It’s a way to express yourself creatively. If we can sign CM Punk to our roster, it’s a great get. I hope that we do some point in time sooner than later. He’s just a huge player in the big picture. Am I worried the layoff is gonna affect his work? We know it’s gonna affect his work to some degree because he’s eight years older. He’s in his 40s, but that doesn’t seem to matter in today’s wrestling business, especially when you have a schedule like ours.”