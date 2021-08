Men charged with plotting to kidnap and overthrow Michigan's governor also had their sights on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, federal prosecutors disclosed in a court filing Monday. Fourteen men have been charged in the alleged plot, which federal investigators say involved abducting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and leaving her on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan in retaliation for the state's COVID-19 restrictions. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, was also discussed as a potential target during a meeting of self-described "militia" members in Dublin, Ohio, an FBI agent testified in October.